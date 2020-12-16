nativity

Heathers Manor Assisted Living will host a drive-through live nativity event 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, at 3000 Douglas Drive N., Crystal.

This event is free to the public. To comply with local and state COVID-19 guidelines, Heathers Manor encourages visitors to remain in their vehicle for the duration of the event and request that all visitors wear masks.

Info: HeathersManor.org or 763-452-9475

 

