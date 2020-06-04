Local recreation departments continue to make varied calls on in-person recreation activities for the summer.
The Robbinsdale Recreation Department has decided to forego all in-person June activities in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with July and August activities to be determined.
“The existing social distancing and group size requirements prevent us from engaging with and teaching participants in a way that will be enjoyable and safe for them and staff,” the department wrote in a release in their email newsletter.
The earliest in-person activities could resume would be after the July 4, the statement continued.
Some popular activities will be available in a virtual format, including sports camps, art activities and safety classes. View virtual class opportunities at bit.ly/36C6uNs.
Golden Valley continues to modify the city’s traditional in-person recreation offerings for virtual learning. Last week, the department opened registration for virtual activities for children and adults.
The New Hope Parks and Recreation Department had anticipated the opening of its new aquatic center, but that has been postponed until 2021. In the meantime, the department is selling activity kits for families with young children and is offering in-person golf skills classes at the municipal golf course.
Crystal has also opted to delay the grand opening of a revamped city amenity: Becker Park. The community center and all recreation programs continue to be canceled until further notice.
All cities will take part in some form to the virtual vehicle fair Saturday, June 6. Viewers can tune in to the fair at bit.ly/2ZO98hI. The link will not be live until the day of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.