Letters reaching elderly residents sequestered in their homes

The “new normal” under the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic takes away some independence from everyone. Many no longer are at liberty to work, dine out or visit loved ones. For some, it is inconvenient; for older adults, it can feel like losing the last bit of freedom they had.
“So many are already limited by their ability to get places and to do the things they want to do,” explained Karen Miller, the activities director at Broadway Village Apartments in New Hope. “This has taken even more of their independence away.”
Miller said a full calendar of events for the seniors was cleared two weeks ago when the community center closed. It was a difficult decision, but necessary, as so many residents of the “55 or better” community are at a higher risk of contracted the virus. Like other seniors across the globe, the residents have since been sequestered in their rooms, unable to meander hallways or chat with staff members and friends.
“It’s very quiet right now,” Miller said.
A small solace has been in the form of the written word. This week, Miller received three letters in the mail, addressed “Dear Senior.” She delivered them to the residents she believed were most in need of cheer.
The letters came from a Golden Valley resident who had been looking for things for her family to do with their newfound time and suggested the letters as a way to make contact with a population of people who are the most isolated.
Miller loved the idea.
“Some residents have mental health issues and are lonelier than others right now,” she explained. “I’m hoping to get more.”
Kavina Smith, the life enrichment assistant at Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Golden Valley, has also received a few letters. Before delivering them to the residents she felt needed them the most, she buzzed through what the notes said.
“They introduced themselves, asked for advice and a little bit about who they were writing to,” Smith said. “I thought they were all so sweet.”
Smith said some seniors were limited by their writing skills, but others have opted to write back. With uncertainty about how long the pandemic and social distancing recommendations will last, the letters could quickly become a “pen pal” situation.
Both Smith and Miller agreed they would love to see more letters coming to their offices, as they have several residents in mind who haven’t received one who could benefit.
They recommend that interested residents address letters directly to the activities office on the envelope and address the letter inside “Dear Senior.” They will do the rest.
Of course, this idea could be replicated to any senior facility, but it is ideal that it is first communicated to staff members so they can anticipate the arrival of the letters.
When it comes to what to write, Smith and Miller said anything is appreciated. Drawings, doodles, musings, even silly store-bought cards are all good options. Letters are encouraged from all age groups.
Even though most activities are canceled, the two women are doing all they can to remind their residents they are on their minds. Smith said she had been able to host some activities in people’s rooms, and even organized a door-to-door “ice cream social” in the facility’s memory care unit last week. Miller said rent statements were delivered with a piece of candy attached.
“We want them to know we’re thinking about them and we wish they were over here just as much as they do,” Miller said.
