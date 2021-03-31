To the editor:
Agendas of all seven candidates participating in special election for Mayor of Brooklyn Park in 2021 look alike. However, only Yelena S. Kurdyumova realizes the importance of marijuana legalization bill initiated by Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.
This bill aimed to expand legal products will create rules for micro-businesses and craft market in the city. The bill will expunge most convictions related to marijuana automatically, provide assistance and training to small businesses, require testing and labeling for products, restrict dosage size, prevent access by young people, and let people grow limited amounts at home. During the candidate forum on March 23, held by Beyond Media Solutions and Mshale, Yelena said that the marijuana legalization bill will open new legal opportunities for Brooklyn Park small businesses, and marijuana dispensaries.
Brooklyn Park residents won’t have to go to other states like South Dakota to buy cannabis but will buy locally and leave their money in the city where they live. Legal marijuana businesses will pay taxes, and Brooklyn Park’s budget will get better money flow. For too long the legislature has been blind to the effects which marijuana prohibition had on many of our communities of color. The new smart bill will address inequities in our criminal justice system, address the harms caused by cannabis, ensure better outcomes for small businesses and our community overall. It is obvious that as Mayor Yelena will support our community and small businesses.
Vote for Yelena S. Kurdyumova for Mayor of Brooklyn Park!
Sergey A. Porada
Brooklyn Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.