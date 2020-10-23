To the editor:
I approve the decision of hundreds of voters who voted for Yelena S. Kurdyumova at primaries and supported her program of positive changes necessary for Brooklyn Park which is contained on her election website www.Vote4YelenaKurdyumova.com.
I also agree with Yelena’s statement published in Sun Post newspaper after announcement of primaries results: “I disagree with primary election results and question the accuracy of vote count. Per Minnesota Secretary of State, optical-scan machines can’t count-in incorrectly marked ballots. Hand recount is required when there is extremely close vote margin.”
I support her legitimate request of vote recount and those constituents who filled-out request form posted on her website.
During hard times of COVID-19 pandemic Yelena has correct vision of top issues which city council should address:
- Stop growth of property taxes for homeowners and small businesses and put this burden on big companies.
- Eliminate potential causes leading to racial and national conflicts.
- Restore the confidence of residents in the police.
- Reserve funds in city budget for adaptation of residents and small businesses to life and work in conditions of COVID-19 pandemic.
A little more than a dozen of votes lacked to put Yelena’s name on the ballot for Nov.3 General Election.
I encourage everyone who is interested in positive changes in Brooklyn Park to fill the oval near [write-in if any] box and write in YELENA S. KURDYUMOVA for City Council of Brooklyn Park West District on Nov.3 ballot.
Sergey A. Porada
Brooklyn Park
