To the Editor:

The New Hope Police Department has already received two reports of cars stolen after being left running with keys inside in November, and one report of a car stolen after being left unlocked and parked with a spare key inside.

In the interest of keeping your car protected, please take the keys with you when you get out of the car, or stay with the car if you need to warm it up before driving and can’t remove the keys (unless, of course, you want to get rid of it).

If you need to run in to a local business for a few minutes, again, please take the keys with you. We have had cars drive away without owners in these circumstances also.

Nichole Korth

Nichole Korth is a crime prevention officer at the New Hope Police Department.

