To me, public transportation – both safe and reliable – is essential to creating a more just, joyful and sustainable society.

I suffer from a respiratory ailment and want the younger generations to have cleaner air. Bus transport, as well as walkways and bike trails, seem to me obvious ways to fight climate change and harmful air pollution. The need for transit may not be obvious to people who discount its value, but it is an asset to everyone, increasing wealth access to many people. Households without a car holding unlimited bus passes will spend $5,000 less on transportation per year on rides, money which helps their economic mobility too. More ride availability (more often and to more places) means more riders, more workers for businesses with workforce needs.

