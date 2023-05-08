To me, public transportation – both safe and reliable – is essential to creating a more just, joyful and sustainable society.
I suffer from a respiratory ailment and want the younger generations to have cleaner air. Bus transport, as well as walkways and bike trails, seem to me obvious ways to fight climate change and harmful air pollution. The need for transit may not be obvious to people who discount its value, but it is an asset to everyone, increasing wealth access to many people. Households without a car holding unlimited bus passes will spend $5,000 less on transportation per year on rides, money which helps their economic mobility too. More ride availability (more often and to more places) means more riders, more workers for businesses with workforce needs.
The impact is especially felt by disabled workers or those who can’t drive … and a disabling event can affect any of us in an instant. We have underfunded transit for too long, and I believe it is time for the legislature to come together to create a better future.
The 0.5% rate included in the MN Senate bill is not enough to begin to update the present transit system for electric power. With just a 0.75% metro sales tax, we can build and operate a world-class transit system that meets our climate goals and the transportation needs of our community.
