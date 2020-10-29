To the Editor:
We’ve known Wally since we moved in, perennial coach, brings kids from Benin, Africa to play in our summer tournament. Wally has always lived that life, serving under-privileged and minorities. His coaching style is positivity, Robbinsdale will be stronger that way. We respect a man who does things like this in his free time.
But the disgraced departing mayor, Blonigan and Backen? With their goal of gentrification of Robbinsdale? We have never respected them.
Blonigan and the city council have handed over millions of tax handouts (i.e. tax losses for our city) via TIF programs. Now we have our grocery store, stinking of rotten fish, fruit rotting on the shelf, routine police calls to the convenience store, workers hired part-time en masse to avoid paying benefits.
“So proud,” he said. Really?
These guys are too busy developing the festering local cronyism to care about the rest of us.
Wally wants to strengthen our police, establish communication between our city and people of color, develop affordable housing, and to engage LGBTQ Robbinsdalians, so that all are welcome and feel at home here.
He and his wife Dawn started the Robbins, and she started the Robbinsdale Flowers downtown. They want recycling in the parks, environmental protections, for our town to be great, for everyone.
Wally wants to bring in more businesses that citizens can use daily, revitalize our parks, establish relationships between police and the populace. He will bring respect and service back to town. I cannot wait to have real, transparent, true leadership return to our city hall.
Blonigan, a career politician with 40 years in city hall?
40 years too many. Times up! Yer out!
Robbinsdale deserves better than what it has been fed. And that is: Wally for mayor.
