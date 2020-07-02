To the Editor:
As the co-chair of the Legislative Action Coalition of the Robbinsdale Area Schools, it is with deep sadness I correspond regarding the state auditor’s report responding to the citizens’ petition of the Robbinsdale School District. The report based on the citizens’ petition was presented, and the Minnesota State Auditor clearly stated, “There were no findings of wrongdoing.” This is a wonderful and expected result. It is not the result that is the issue; however, it is the intent of the petition that is of concern and should be the concern to the citizens of the Robbinsdale Area School District. This petition and its findings must make us ponder the inequity in which leadership in education is treated, based on race.
The current superintendent is African American. He was tasked by the School Board to diversify leadership staff. He did just that, hiring cabinet level positions and several other principals and assistant principals who are of color. As part of the petition, the district’s hiring practices were requested to be reviewed by the auditors. It must be noted that the current executive director of human resources is African American and has worked for the district for 25 years with a stellar reputation. In addition, the School Board had already hired an outside legal firm to conduct an investigation of hiring practices, which resulted in findings of no wrongdoing. Why would the petitioners need an additional review of hiring practices after an investigation was already conducted?
As part of the review, 12 employees’ district credit card use was reviewed. However, only two people were named in the report and in the presentation. Both employees named are African American. Why were only two of the 12 staff members mentioned by name? Why two African American women?
Would this petition have moved forward with a white male superintendent? What role did race play in this review? This is another example of Minnesota falling short in its undue scrutiny, lack of support and the lack of trust of people of color as leaders and decision makers.
Andrew Burns
New Hope
Andrew Burns is co-chair of the Legislative Action Coalition of the Robbinsdale Area Schools.
