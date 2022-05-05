One outcome of the 2020 census is redistricting, which is the process of redrawing the boundaries of election districts to ensure that all citizens receive equal elected representation. At the highest level, redistricting determines how many U.S. Representatives each state is allotted.
Minnesota finished redistricting to establish congressional and state legislative districts, and cities are now revising their ward and precinct boundaries.
One change for residents of Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope and Robbinsdale is that we are now in State Senate District 43, and State Representative Districts 43A or 43B. All registered voters with a change in a district or polling location will receive a postcard from Hennepin County in early May. If you are not certain if you are registered to vote at your current address, recently moved or have other voting questions, go to mnvotes.org (the Minnesota Secretary of State website) or vote411.org (a national LWV website).
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.
Patsy Green is the president of the League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale. Marti Micks is the president of the League of Women Voters of Golden Valley.
