To the editor:

I’m writing to express my support for Susan Pha for Senate District 38.  As a longtime resident of Brooklyn Center of over 60 years, I want the next State Senator serving our district to have an established track record of success serving our community and a deep knowledge of the issues and concerns facing our neighborhoods. 

