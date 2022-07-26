I’m writing to express my support for Susan Pha for Senate District 38. As a longtime resident of Brooklyn Center of over 60 years, I want the next State Senator serving our district to have an established track record of success serving our community and a deep knowledge of the issues and concerns facing our neighborhoods.
Susan Pha has been a highly effective two term Brooklyn Park City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem. Susan Pha is the most tenacious hardest working person I know. She takes her service seriously and is always prepared for every situation or meeting that requires her participation.
In an age where too many politicians take a scorched earth “my way or the highway” approach, labor endorsed Susan Pha is a master at finding common ground with people from all political points of view, and she gets things done. I have personally witnessed Susan Pha diffuse contentious situations and handled those situations professionally with grace and dignity. Susan Pha’s respectful conciliatory approach is what is desperately needed to be an effective legislator representing Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, and Osseo.
In a district that leans heavily Democratic, the winner in the primary will most likely be the winner in the general election. That is why it is so vitally important to vote in the Primary. Early absentee voting for the Primaries starts June 24th. I ask that my neighbors vote as soon as possible for Susan Pha for Senate in the Democratic Primary.
