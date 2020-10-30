To the editor:

Election day is weeks away. If you have not voted yet, there is still time to be sure the get the best representative on our City Council. Watching what has been going on during the City Council meetings, the only person I will vote for and recommend is Kris Lawrence-Anderson for this election. She has many years of experience on the council and also was a volunteer on commissions before.

The issues that have been on the agenda for meetings have been very detailed. She studies the issues and does her homework, reading all the agenda’s details.

Giving time and interest to what is happening to your city is the best background renewing her commitment to us, the citizens of Brooklyn Center.

Do what is right for our city, and elect Kris Lawrence-Anderson.

Myrna Kragness Kauth

Brooklyn Center

Editor’s note: Myrna Kragness Kauth is the former mayor of Brooklyn Center.

