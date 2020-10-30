To the editor:
Election day is weeks away. If you have not voted yet, there is still time to be sure the get the best representative on our City Council. Watching what has been going on during the City Council meetings, the only person I will vote for and recommend is Kris Lawrence-Anderson for this election. She has many years of experience on the council and also was a volunteer on commissions before.
The issues that have been on the agenda for meetings have been very detailed. She studies the issues and does her homework, reading all the agenda’s details.
Giving time and interest to what is happening to your city is the best background renewing her commitment to us, the citizens of Brooklyn Center.
Do what is right for our city, and elect Kris Lawrence-Anderson.
Myrna Kragness Kauth
Brooklyn Center
Editor’s note: Myrna Kragness Kauth is the former mayor of Brooklyn Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.