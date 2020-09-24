To the editor:
Kris Lawrence-Anderson is the best choice to be re-elected to our Brooklyn Center Council in November. She is deeply knowledgeable and strives to represent all of Brooklyn Center. Many issues come before our City Council that our council makes decisions on that are for the betterment of our community and improve our way of life.
Mrs. Lawerence-Anderson takes the time to listen, to research, and makes well-informed decisions based on her knowledge and recognizing what is best for our people and our city. As new council members are elected to our City Council she maintains the continuity and historical knowledge to continue to keep our City Council representing all of our people residing in Brooklyn Center. Her assistance to and for new council members who do not have that background knowledge about our city benefit greatly by her well thought out knowledge and information on the direction our city has taken over the years of her service.
Jean Eaton Schiebel
Brooklyn Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.