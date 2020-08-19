To the editor:
I am writing to encourage residents to support Lisa Jacobson for re-election to her East District seat on the Brooklyn Park City Council.
Lisa has demonstrated her commitment to our city in countless ways over many years, and always advocates, with an eye towards the big picture. She does her homework before every committee and every council meeting and arrives prepared to take on a leadership role. I particularly appreciate the way she works to keep us informed about what is happening in the city, ways to volunteer, and answers questions on topics that affect us all.
I have served on committees with Lisa through community service organizations including Brooklyn Park Rotary, and she has a work ethic which is second to none. If she is on your side, you know things are going to get done, and get done right. I have seen her step in to fill the shoes of people who had a last-minute illness at a major event, and she handled it like the pro that she is.
Now more than ever, I believe we need an experienced voice looking out for all us on the city council. She will continue to do a great job.
Please join me in voting for Lisa in November.
Ann Uhde
Brooklyn Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.