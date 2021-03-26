To the editor:
Although there are seven people vying for your vote for Brooklyn Park mayor in the upcoming primary election, there is only one clear choice – Lisa Jacobson.
Lisa served as Brooklyn Park’s mayor pro tem in 2020, which would ensure a smooth transition into the permanent position of mayor. She brings the same level of knowledge, experience, commitment, and enthusiasm to her role as mayor pro tem as she has brought to her seat on Brooklyn Park’s City Council. Lisa is presently the President of the Economic Development Authority.
As Mayor, Lisa will continue to stress high-quality projects, including housing options for all seasons of life and all economic needs, micro- and small-business support and addressing roadway needs in neighborhoods, collector streets and major projects such as 252. Lisa has actively served on various committees such as the 252 committee, working in partnership with Hennepin County, MN DOT, FEMA, the Metropolitan Council, and the City of Brooklyn Center. She also served as City Council Liaison on the Business Forward Advisory Board for three years, working with business owners and leaders to identify needs for success.
As a small business owner herself, she brings a unique perspective to the table. She supported the waiver of SAC and WAC fees and voted in favor of various housing and business projects. She made the motion for the 93rd Avenue reconstruction and the new stoplight on 93rd and Noble, due to multiple accidents and safety concerns brought forward by residents. She worked in collaboration with Council Member Susan Pha and former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat, with city staff, to make the intersection of West Broadway and Candlewood Drive safer.
Lisa has lived in Brooklyn Park for nearly 35 years. She has the perfect combination of historical perspective and clear vision that is needed to propel this great city into the future. She listens, she leads and she loves this city.
Lisa Jacobson is my choice for Brooklyn Park Mayor, and if you want a leader who will look out for you and the city, she should be yours!
John Moroni
Brooklyn Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.