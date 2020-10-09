To the editor:
I am a 40-plus year resident of Brooklyn Park and have seen many changes over the years. I have been very involved in my immediate community and in the whole community of Brooklyn Park.
Over the years the council has changed. A great asset to the current council is Lisa Jacobson.
I have had the pleasure of reaching out to her on many positive and concerning items. She has always been very approachable and available. She listens before she responds and always offers options for a resolution instead of just being a sounding board. Her style is refreshing in that she does not shoot from the hip, but is very thorough in her research and methodical in her decisions. She is a person who always has the best for Brooklyn Park and the residents in the forefront.
Her track record on the council speaks for itself. Watching her each council meeting is encouraging, in that she absorbs what is being presented, logically weighs all options, asks pertinent questions of the presenter or her colleagues, comes to the table with excellent background and skills and is thoroughly prepared to discuss the subject being presented.
Lisa is a person who has already contributed a great deal to Brooklyn Park and I am convinced that given another term on the council, all residents will benefit from more positive contributions and will see her in action for all of us. A vote for Lisa will be a positive vote.
Karen Johnson
Brooklyn Park
