As a former member of the 281 School Board, I continue to have great concerns about the future of the district.
Under this current board, we closed schools only to open them again. They sold the building housing adult education. only to enter into an expensive lease at the Crystal Shopping Center.
When Superintendent Aldo Sicoli left the district, 281 was two years into a 10-year referendum. The district was soon out of money due to frivolous spending resulting in Moody’s downgrading 281’s financial status in 2019. District 281 was then forced to go to the community for more money, resulting in higher property taxes and increased cost to borrow money.
Poor financial decisions and unqualified administrators have not only cost every homeowner money, but has compromised our students’ education.
This board also took a well-known busing provider and replaced it with a company with no ties to Minnesota, which resulted in many students not having transportation and additional costs to the taxpayer.
We need a board that is financially responsible, dedicated to public education and cares about every staff member.
For that reason I strongly support Aileen White, ReNae Bowman and Kim Holmes for 281 School Board. These three women are what the community, the staff and especially the students need.
Mark Bomchill was on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors from 2009 to 2015.
