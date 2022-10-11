To the editor:
To the editor:
We write to urge you, our neighbors and voters in Senate District 34, to vote on November 8th to reelect Senator John Hoffman.
We have known Senator Hoffman and his family for many years.
We’ve known Hoffman as a powerful voice and advocate for families, children, and seniors, particularly those with challenges and special needs.
As an Anoka Hennepin School Board member, Hoffman was always responsive to and helping families and their children with solutions to meet their needs.
On numerous occasions, I have reached out to Hoffman for assistance to access solutions for individuals, families, and children. Always, Hoffman has come through.
His record includes working for PACER and facilitating with the statewide disabilities councils. He knows and understands their needs for adequate appropriate supports, financially and community wide.
Hoffman, during his years in the Senate thus far, has been successful in working to reduce the statutory spend downs of any limited financial resources most individuals and families with special challenges have, that historically have strapped them into less than poverty living, forcing inhumane choices of food/no food or place to live or basic items, to live day-to-day, in order to qualify for medical help.
Hoffman works effectively to facilitate change that improves our lives.
Even in our own family, we have had a long history of dealing with physical challenges with my late husband’s MS and 100% disabled Vietnam Veteran status.
We know that Senator Hoffman collaborates tirelessly to support active and retired military men and women and their issues.
When we have reached out to our friend and Senator, he has always returned our calls, advised and assisted us where possible to problem solve.
Our grandson, Kallan, lives daily with congenital heart impacts. Hoffman is always advocating for the best health options for children, and their families, like our Kallan.
You may be out of town for the traditional hunting seasons. So, don’t forget that you can vote early or by absentee ballot.
We are excited to join with you to reelect our John Hoffman.
Joan Molenaar
Brooklyn Park
