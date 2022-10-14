To the editor:
Mike Elliott – It’s time to get your act together and protect the citizens of our city. Violent crime is as high as it’s been in Brooklyn Center in 30 years.
In July, shortly after you were seen on tape verbally abusing a city employee at City Hall, over one hundred shots were fired at 58th and Xerxes, across from Cub Foods.
Your Implementation Committee has had no impact on crime and produced no results while our city is becoming increasingly dangerous. When we needed more police to fight crime last year, you tried to defund the police.
Before starting your reelection campaign your answer to this crisis was silence. Mayor Elliott has done nothing, but candidate Elliott has suddenly discovered crime is an issue.
At the League of Women Voters candidate forum on September 6th, you dismissed our crime problem as part of a national trend.
While admitting that police are important, you did not give the entire picture of Brooklyn Center’s police staffing.
According to you, the BCPD has hired eight police officers in the last year, making it sound like we are close to the number of officers needed. A shameful distortion of the facts, because you failed to mention that staff losses have mostly offset the number of new hires, leaving the department chronically understaffed.
BCPD reduced the minimum number of officers per patrol shift.
Our police officers rush from one 911 call to the next. They’re doing their best, but they’re overworked and understaffed
I always shopped at local businesses, but I won’t again until it’s safe. Obviously, crime in Brooklyn Center drives customers away. Look at the businesses that left Brooklyn Center on your watch: Discount Tire, Michael’s, AT&T, Qdoba, and Tires Plus. Because of your failed leadership, you do not deserve reelection. November 8th, I’m voting for April Graves for mayor, and Dan Jerzak and Teneshia Kragness for city council. Unlike you Mayor Elliott, they wouldn’t defund the police.
Jean Eaton Schiebel
Brooklyn Center
