To the editor:

Brooklyn Park’s choice for Mayor in the Primary on Aug. 9 is crucially important. Cities all over the U.S. are grappling with public safety issues and city councils are re-imagining how to best handle them. From reports in this paper we see Brooklyn Center in chaos due to poor leadership in the Mayor’s office. In just the past year Brooklyn Center has seen the loss of half of their officers leaving the city shorthanded on enforcement.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments