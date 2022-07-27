Brooklyn Park’s choice for Mayor in the Primary on Aug. 9 is crucially important. Cities all over the U.S. are grappling with public safety issues and city councils are re-imagining how to best handle them. From reports in this paper we see Brooklyn Center in chaos due to poor leadership in the Mayor’s office. In just the past year Brooklyn Center has seen the loss of half of their officers leaving the city shorthanded on enforcement.
Again, according to reports in this paper, right here in Brooklyn Park one of the mayoral candidates is under censure from the council and is not allowed to interact with most of the city staff. We don’t need these kinds of “leaders” in Brooklyn Park!
Brooklyn Park needs a mayor who will work with police and citizens right here in our city to not only provide the training, funding and support for our officers, but also deal with the tragic issues at Huntington Place and elsewhere where unhealthy and unsafe living conditions create hopeless lives and invite crime. We are all safe only when we are all safe.
I’m a senior and have been a resident of Brooklyn Park since 1981. I believe the only candidate for Mayor that has what it takes to work rationally with all stakeholders to keep our city safe is Hollies Winston.
