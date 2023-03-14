Regardless of race, gender, religion, or geography all Minnesotans deserve affordable healthcare. Too many people have neglected their health or have become incapacitated because they couldn’t afford to see a doctor.
Today the Affordable Care Act and MN Care has helped thousands of Minnesotans receive needed care. But many of us still do not have affordable healthcare access.
Large corporations and the politicians accountable to them are hooked on profits, so they preach to us that private insurance is the way to go. For decades private insurance has taken money out of our pockets, provided unacceptable healthcare and coverage for the middle class and the poor, and made tremendous profits for private insurance companies and the pharmaceuticals.
They say government can’t manage healthcare, but MN Care and Medicare have been working well. For the first time in my life, I have been able to see doctors for preventative care, for an injury that needed surgery, and when I got sick. I didn’t have to worry about the financial fall-out for my appointments and treatment. I am thankful for my Medicare policy for the coverage it provides me.
Every Minnesotan has the right to a policy like this that would give them health and financial security. And this can happen if Minnesotans get the opportunity to buy into MN Care at an affordable price for all.
If that were to happen Minnesota would thrive socially, economically, and our quality of life would soar.
This is our right. We deserve this.
Legislators, I urge you to vote for the MN Care buy in.
