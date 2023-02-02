This Valentine’s Day, Robbinsdale is holding a special election to fill the City Council seat for Ward 1, which has been vacant since May of last year. There are two candidates for this seat, Raymond Blackledge, and former mayor Regan Murphy.
I was one of the five candidates in the primary election, and I had several opportunities to meet, discuss, even speak at a forum with Raymond, and I have been soundly impressed by his honesty, dedication to family, city, and fairness, and I am voting for him for City Council.
Raymond’s is a voice of integrity, driven by his passion for bettering the world around him, and always eager to lend an ear and speak with the constituents of Ward 1.
Ray’s history with Robbinsdale is well illustrated by things I learned when running for the same seat. On more than one occasion, I was asked who I would vote for myself, if I wasn’t running. I never hesitated to name Raymond. One day, when speaking to someone from Raymond’s neighborhood, I was asked by the homeowner, “Why should I vote for you, when Raymond is my neighbor?” I could only say, “You shouldn’t, if you know Raymond.”
So Raymond Blackledge is already the choice of many. A man I was proud to be running for the same office with; a man whom I am now supporting and helping to win.
