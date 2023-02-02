To the Editor:

This Valentine’s Day, Robbinsdale is holding a special election to fill the City Council seat for Ward 1, which has been vacant since May of last year. There are two candidates for this seat, Raymond Blackledge, and former mayor Regan Murphy.

