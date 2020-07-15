To the editor:
My name is Jamel McNutt, and I have had the pleasure of knowing Lisa Jacobson for the past 2 years. From what I’ve learned, Lisa is one of the most dedicated people on the planet. She is caring, consistent, and persistent amongst other things. Lisa is no stranger to hard work and loves a challenge. I have personally worked with Lisa and witnessed these traits during each encounter.
Lisa and I met in a classroom full of amazing first grade students at Excell Academy in Brooklyn Park. At the time, I only knew Lisa as a volunteer, someone just happy to help in any way she could. I quickly found out that she was the leader of an amazing group, HOPE 4 Youth, and now works on behalf of children experiencing severe mental illness. In addition to volunteering, Lisa has been very active in our communities throughout the Twin Cities. Lisa has been very supportive of local businesses. Lisa carries the same excitement to help and support as she did in the classroom everywhere she goes.
Lisa’s resume speaks for itself. What I can appreciate is the consistency to fight for what is right and stand up for those who can’t advocate for themselves. When it comes to making the hard decisions I want someone who knows the voice of the people they speak for. I want a representative who has laid the groundwork for a strong and positive community.
Jamel McNutt
Brooklyn Park
