To the editor:
To me, Brooklyn Park City Councilmember Lisa Jacobson can be summed up as a person who deeply cares for Brooklyn Park and every single resident she serves.
How do I know Lisa? She and I are both active members of Brooklyn Park Rotary, so I have seen first-hand as she dives into various projects the Rotarians are involved with throughout our area and the world. An important distinction for Rotarians is service above self, leadership and mentoring, and Lisa clearly takes these to heart.
She also helps the North Hennepin Community College Foundation raise funds to support students through the President’s Cup Golf Classic held at Edinburgh USA each year. She is all about compassion, giving, loving, protecting, improving and serving others. Lisa is a voice for positive change, and on any given day you will see her involved in many different projects or issues involving Brooklyn Park. Lisa is a person who always goes “all in” on whatever she takes on from protecting her beloved city to volunteering to mentoring, and making the world a better place.
I have respect for Lisa and her leadership capabilities so much that I invited her to be one of our featured speakers at the 3rd Annual BOLD Leadership Summit at NHCC in February, and she did not disappoint. One final thing I will say about Lisa is that she truly believes that your voice matters and she will meet with you at any time to ensure you are heard and represented.
Dale M. Fagre
Maple Grove
Editor’s note: Dale Fagre is executive director of the North Hennepin Community College Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.