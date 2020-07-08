To the editor:
When I think about how best to describe Lisa Jacobson, the term I keep coming back to is dedicated. She throws herself 110% into everything she does and has steadfast commitment to seeing a project to the end. Whether it’s her family, her community, or her work, Lisa is always focused on making the decision that will benefit the most amount of people and have the longest positive impact possible. She takes a collaborative approach to decision-making and works incredibly hard to make sure all her work is inclusive and meaningful. Over my years of getting to know Lisa, I am constantly impressed with her hands-on approach and her never-ceasing ability to connect with people of all thought processes and backgrounds. As one of the hardest working people I know, I’m in awe of her ability to balance her family life with her work life and in most instances, meld them together so that you cannot tell where her community ends and her family begins – she sees everyone as a friend and as family. Last year we chose her to be the Brooklyn Park Rotarian of the Year. In my eyes, Lisa has done incredible work on the City Council and in the community and as far as I’m concerned, there’s no reason she shouldn’t be elected again.
Carl Lottman
New Hope
Editor’s note: Carl Lottman is a past President of the Brooklyn Park Rotary.
