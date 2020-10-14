To the Editor:
We are living in a time of uncertainty and unease and it is important to maintain certainty for calm and continued progress in the Robbinsdale Area School District. With that said, I am writing to ask voters to support Sherry Tyrrell, John Vento, Helen Bassett and Greta Evans-Becker for the school board. Yes, there are three seats open and I have listed four people. Voters, you have four wonderful choices and don’t need to look any further. Tyrrell, Vento, Bassett and Evans-Becker are the most knowledgeable about all aspects of education and are your best and most experienced options.
These four leaders embrace academic excellence for all, supporting students and staff for high outcomes and understand the complexity of education finance. Tyrrell, Vento, Bassett and Evans-Becker have been involved in district-wide committees, they are knowledgeable in the many facets of the school district and public education, they are tested and proven exemplary leaders. With such outstanding choices, with so many unsettling issues in our community and country, now is not the time to be changing to an inexperienced and unproven board.
Check out candidate websites and Facebook pages for additional information. Watch the League of Women Voter’s forum that is now available on the League of Women Voters - Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth, Robbinsdale Facebook page and the school district’s webpage, rdale.org.
Again, you have four committed, qualified, passionate candidates to vote for: Sherry Tyrrell, John Vento, Helen Bassett and Greta Evans-Becker. Please keep strong, proven leadership in our district.
