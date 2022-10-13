The representatives we choose for City Council are so important this year as Brooklyn Park grapples with recovery following the pandemic. Public safety needs are at a critical point and those we choose this election season will be representing us as we close in our Brooklyn Park 2025 goals.
Christian Eriksen is the right choice for City Council in the East District. I know this because I have come to know him well as my neighbor in Brooklyn Park for many years. Christian has the heart, skill, and track record of service to drive the city to meet our Brooklyn 2025 goals – a community with beautiful spaces, a thriving economy, a city healthy and safe for residents of all ages, with strong city partnerships aimed at equity and empowerment, and effective, engaged government leadership.
Christian has served on the Human Rights Commission for the past six years (as Chair from 2018-2020), where the goal is to ensure equal opportunity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services, and education for our community.
Christian’s commitment to public safety is already evident through his service on the Brooklyn Park Police Department Scorecard and Prioritization Task Force, the Fire Department Strategic Planning Taskforce, and participation on multiple staff candidate search committees. Christian is committed to supporting public safety in our city that is fully funded to support officers and their health, promote community engagement, and engage youth through programming.
Christian will work with the community and with stakeholders to support fire station renovations and ensure Brooklyn Park is among the best at ensuring firefighter health and safety. We can trust Christian to continue to do good work as an East District Representative on the City Council.
Christian takes the time to honor the humanity in everyone and he will make room for diverse community voices and perspectives. Christian has lifelong roots in Brooklyn Park and what a gem he is to our city.
Vote for Christian Eriksen for Brooklyn Park City Council in the East District!
