To the Editor:
Anne Taylor would make a great representative for Minnesota House District 46A. Amid all the national attention on the upcoming presidential election, please don’t dismiss the importance of our local political campaigns.
I wholeheartedly support Anne Taylor for House in District 46A. She is an advocate for children, especially as related to our educational system. Anne also works to improve our mental health resources, needed more than ever due to the increased need for services especially in this era of the ongoing pandemic. She would also be a good steward of our hard-earned taxes. Please check out her website at annetaylor4staterep.com. I plan to cast my vote for Anne and I hope you will do so as well.
