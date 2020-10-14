To the Editor:
I am writing in support of John Vento for the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board. I am currently one of the co-chairs of the Special Education Advisory Council. Vento is the school board representative for the council, and I have gotten to know him well through our mutual involvement. During the time I have known him I have observed his demeanor–he is always the voice of reason in the room. He cares passionately about helping the students in our district, and making our district the very best it can be. During the time he has been on the board, he has had to make tough decisions. He does not shy away from them. He makes the right decision, even if it may be unpopular with some individuals. The strong, reasoned, intelligent leadership of John Vento is exactly what our district needs right now. I encourage my fellow citizens in District 281 to re-elect John Vento.
