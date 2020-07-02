To the Editor:
The APG Editorial Board’s June 18 column entitled “State reform must address achievement gap” had me nodding in agreement–until I realized that both the proposed amendment and the editorial do not go far enough.
Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari have proposed a constitutional amendment that would replace Article XIII, Section 1 from its current language: “Uniform system of public schools” that “secure a thorough and efficient system of public schools throughout the state.”
The Page-Kashkari language reads: “All children have a fundamental right to a quality public education that fully prepares them with the skills necessary [...] as measured against uniform achievement standards...”
The editorial decries “unintended consequences” of the proposed amendment, yet we are already living with consequences: a Minnesota school system that gives Minnesota one of the largest achievement gaps in the country between students of color versus white students.
Measuring outcomes to improve schools is a fool’s errand, because outcomes correlate not with school or teacher quality, but most directly with the income of the parents of students. That won’t change whether we have a “uniform system” (the current language) or “uniform standards” (the proposed language).
The problem is inputs: school districts fund education at vastly different levels. Wealthy school districts with high property values have more funding for schools. We need uniform funding.
How did we get here? Our courts ensured inequality in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 San Antonio Independent School District v. Rodriguez ruling, which states that the Constitution does not require equal funding among school districts.
The U.S. Supreme Court needs to strike down the SAISD v. Rodriguez decision. Students deserve equal treatment regardless of ZIP code. Next, Minnesota needs a constitutional amendment that would ensure equal funding for schools within the state.
This would have the added benefit of removing annual bonding bills, where every voting season school districts go begging to voters.
Inequality hurts us all. The achievement gap is an injustice in need of bold thinking.
Adam Schenck
New Hope
