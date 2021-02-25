To the Editor:
If all there was to know about the Blue Line was contained in the Feb. 18 article “Blue Line leaders hope to identify new route by end of 2021,” we should ask ourselves: Why do these leaders still have jobs? They knew since 2018 that the route they fantasized about was a non-starter. And they have no viable alternatives, never have and never will.
Over two years and they cannot identify a route, right of way impacts, station locations, or costs. “We’re a long way from that right now,” says the senior program administrator.
I anticipate a follow-up article that lays it all out in persuasive detail. Otherwise it’s just more pie in the sky, and we and our tax dollars are being strung along for no discernible benefit.
Garrett Tomczak
Golden Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.