To the Editor:

If all there was to know about the Blue Line was contained in the Feb. 18 article “Blue Line leaders hope to identify new route by end of 2021,” we should ask ourselves: Why do these leaders still have jobs? They knew since 2018 that the route they fantasized about was a non-starter. And they have no viable alternatives, never have and never will.

Over two years and they cannot identify a route, right of way impacts, station locations, or costs. “We’re a long way from that right now,” says the senior program administrator.

I anticipate a follow-up article that lays it all out in persuasive detail. Otherwise it’s just more pie in the sky, and we and our tax dollars are being strung along for no discernible benefit.

Garrett Tomczak

Golden Valley

