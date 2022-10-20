To say that Governor Tim Walz has had an impact on the communities of Golden Valley and Robbinsdale during his first term in office is an understatement. When he ran for office four years ago he made a promise to all Minnesotans that if elected as governor he would serve “one Minnesota” and that he would work for everyone—rural, urban and suburban communities alike. He made it clear that for Minnesota, its strength lies with the sum of its parts, not its regions, not individual communities or cities and not specific business sectors.
Since being elected, he has held true to that promise. He shows up in our communities time and again and has a vested interest in helping us to grow and be the best that we can be. He fulfilled his promise to partner with us in addressing the critical infrastructure needs of cities and towns like ours. That is why he signed into law the largest local jobs and projects plan in state history, a historic $1.9 billion dollar investment in construction and renovation projects.
Drive around Robbinsdale and Golden Valley and you can see the positive imprint of the Walz Administration. A bonding bill and the state’s good credit rating helped Robbinsdale borrow millions of dollars at about one percent interest on our $34M water treatment plant. That interest rate will save Robbinsdale water users hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years. And for Perpich Center students and pedestrians in Golden Valley who depend on being able to safely cross Highway 55, construction will begin next year on a $7 million pedestrian underpass next to Douglas Drive.
Governor Walz has done this and so much more while dealing with a pandemic that no one saw coming. Not only has his service to Minnesota and our communities been remarkable, it’s why we believe he deserves a second term.
Shep Harris is the mayor of Golden Valley and Bill Blonigan is the mayor of Robbinsdale.
