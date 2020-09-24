To the Editor:
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization with goals to help ensure that all eligible voters are informed and able to vote. We conduct candidate forums to inform voters and visit community events to register voters and respond to questions.
While that is a bit more difficult this year, it is no less important. There are many candidate forums in the next month, which will be listed in the Sun Post and on lwvmn.org.
Due to COVID-19 uncertainties, we suggest you vote from home. There is great information at lwvmn.org/vote-from-home, or email LWV of Golden Valley at lwvgv@lwvmn.org with your questions.
There are several methods voters can use to vote on or before Nov. 3. Early/absentee voting began Sept. 18. To request an absentee ballot, go to mnvotes.org. LWV suggests the completed absentee ballot be mailed by Oct. 20 to allow for any potential delays, but, at the latest, it must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and received by the county election office by Nov. 10.
If you are not comfortable mailing your ballot, just bring it to your local election office, which is usually city hall. If you prefer to vote in-person, you can go to city hall through Nov. 2. Of course, your precinct will be open for in-person voting on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vote, it counts!
