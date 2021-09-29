To the Editor:
I am appalled with the Robbinsdale School Board’s decision to require students to wear a mask in school again this year.
One mask? Really?
Since the coronavirus is small enough to penetrate just one mask, the CDC has recently recommended wearing a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. The least the school board could have done is to require two masks.
Better yet, they could require two masks plus a hockey-type face mask (along with a helmet) to ensure a safer experience. I know a person who fell and hit her head on the ground. Her injuries would have been far less impactful had she been wearing a hockey or lacrosse-type helmet with a proper metal face cage.
Finally, a comedy mask (you know, like the ones from the ancient Greek theater) could possibly be mandated to wear on the outside of the hockey mask in order to prevent Robbinsdale students from any possibility of depression. Yes, I am in favor of forcing our children to wear more masks for their personal safety and feel that the school board fell woefully short in their recent decision.
