To the Editor:
Thanks so much to the organizers and vendors of this year’s Market in the Valley.
Every Sunday since June, the market has proven to be a mecca for residents seeking fresh produce and welcomed glimpses of fellow Golden Valleyans. Free masks and hand sanitizers were available at the entrance. There was even a dog sitter for those who didn’t realize Fido could not shop this year per the city’s COVID-19 regulations. Almost all the guests followed the new rules to make shopping a safe and happy experience at the market.
The market closes Oct. 4 and will be missed.
