Just want to throw out a huge compliment to our Brooklyn Center/Brooklyn Park maintenance crew on the Northern Trail around Palmer Lake.
I started biking because my husband and I joined the yoga and exercise classes at the Brooklyn Center Community Center (a few years ago) which closed in March due to COVID-19, so I thought I’d better continue exercising someway somehow, and that’s when I thought of biking.
When we had the storm August 14, there were three trees down over the biking trail, and at one tree I had to lift my bicycle over two huge branches — luckily I have a lightweight bike. As I continued around Palmer I came upon another tree that completely covered the trail and had use the path that’s covered in wood chips! This was very difficult to pedal on, so my next time around, I used the path next to West Palmer Lake Road and went on the path next to 69th Ave. Also, there were a lot of branches that were strewn on the trail and I had to keep my eyes on the trail so I wouldn’t hit any large twigs. That was the morning I saw 5 deer — luckily, I didn’t have to worry whether I’d be chasing those deer or being chased by them!
On Sunday, I didn’t go bicycling but went again on Monday morning around the same time. I saw a Brooklyn Park maintenance truck drive up to the downed trees where I just happened to be and told him how happy I was to see him!
Then Tuesday morning on my ride, I arrived at the first tree which had been removed & neatly cut up and piled by the side of the trail. The next obstacle was the two trees on the north side of the trail & noticed they were cleared also! My arms and legs felt liberated, to say the least!
So, as I gladly continued on my bike ride, I really kept thinking how lucky we are to have those gentlemen take care of our biking/hiking trails.
Mary Goneau
Brooklyn Center
