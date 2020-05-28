To the Editor:
I wanted to send this letter to recognize the contributions of Reps. Ryan Winkler and Mike Freiberg in passing legislation to raise Minnesota’s tobacco age to 21. I lost my mother to lung cancer and remember how hard she tried to quit smoking so I appreciate the addictive power of tobacco. I am also a grandmother and want my grandsons to play in smoke free parks and have every chance to avoid the addiction to nicotine that killed their great grandmother. Thank you Representatives Winkler and Freiberg for your concern for my family and all Minnesota families. This legislation will make a difference.
Mary Bergaas
Golden Valley
Mary Bergaas is a longtime board member for the Association for Nonsmokers Minnesota.
