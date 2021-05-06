A few days after the killing of Daunte Wright, I went to the site of his death to show I cared, to be a leaning post, a listener, a light for people gathered there among the candles and flowers. Standing nearby was a man of some years talking to Mayor Mike Elliott. The man was crying, and a flood of desperation poured from his lips.
“Why does this keep happening?” his plaintive voice rose loud into the air. “I’ve seen this all my life, and it ain’t never gonna stop. They keep killing us. Why do they want to kill us?”
Tears ran down his face and he choked on his words as he wiped them away. For 20 minutes or so, he cited incident after incident from his own life and from his community where injustice was done, fear was instilled, and people he knew were sent to prison or died for reasons that he said were wrong. “We elders are tired,” he said in a pained voice. “We’re real tired of this.”
As he said these things and so much more, Mayor Elliott stood eye to eye with him, masked, less than two feet away. I watched the mayor closely, and he hardly ever blinked. He appeared to be completely focused on what this man had to say. A reporter tried to move in to ask a question, but the mayor would not take his eye off this man with a broken heart. He stood with him as if nothing else mattered.
When the man had had his say, he finished by giving encouragement and thanks to the mayor for being there, for trying to make changes, though he didn’t hold out much hope, he said. Mayor Elliott reached out toward the man, and the two of them grasped each other’s hands in a manly grip. Then, wordlessly, Elliot pulled the man into a comforting embrace that lasted for a long minute.
I had found what I aspired to bring. The mayor cared. He was a listener, a leaning post and a light for people.
Pat Samples
Brooklyn Center
