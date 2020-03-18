To the Editor:
After a day of more bad and scary news of various sorts I was feeling pretty low when I got home from work. Then I read Larry Johnson’s story “Tall walls, taller tales” and realized I was starting to smile for what seemed like the first time today. What a wonderful gift/talent he has. Thank you for sharing it with us all!
Paula Freed
Crystal
