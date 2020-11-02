To the editor:
I thank Juxtaposition Arts for their wonderful pop-up sculptures at the corner of 57th Avenue North and Shingle Creek Pkwy. It is such a happy message and surprising gift for Brooklyn Center. We love passing by that patch of great designs and colorful ribbons, especially during the pandemic and shorter days looming. Our community appreciates the hours and efforts of these young artists.
Johanna Mills
Brooklyn Center
