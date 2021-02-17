To the editor:

As we look back at the difficult year of 2020, let’s take note of some good things that happened. One was that, embedded in the National Defense Authorization Act that passed Congress in late December was an amendment that will help literally millions of the most vulnerable children around the world. Globally, more than 149 million children face a lifetime of development challenges caused by malnutrition; COVID-19 has added millions to that toll.

The Global Child Thrive Act amendment, which will cost not one penny of additional appropriations, mandates that all current and future U.S. international aid programs targeting children include an early childhood development component, activities that enhance brain development at the very early stages of a child’s life. This will give millions of children around the world the chance to not only survive, but to thrive. Special kudos to Congressperson Dean Phillips for cosponsoring this vital legislation.

Michael Haasl

Brooklyn Park

