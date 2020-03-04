To the Editor:
Hennepin County District 1 has been served very well the past 28 years by Commissioner Mike Opat, who recently announced he will not seek re-election.
Mike was instrumental in securing funding and/or approvals for many transportation projects, include the reconfiguration of the area known as the “Devil’s Triangle” (Highway 169, County Road 81 and 85th Avenue North); many library projects, including the Brooklyn Park Library and the Brookdale Library, housed within the Brookdale Regional Service Center; many cultural projects, including Victory Memorial Drive’s World War I monument; many sports projects, including the Hennepin Youth Sports Program created in conjunction with the Target Field project; and led the effort to prevent an undesirable increase of trains from the North Dakota Bakken Oil Field traveling through Crystal and Robbinsdale.
Thank you, Mike, for your many years of leadership and service to Hennepin County. We will miss your voice as an active proponent of the Bottineau LRT line, yet to receive needed agreements for the approved route and funding commitments. Best wishes wherever the future takes you.
Susan Carlson Weinberg
Robbinsdale
