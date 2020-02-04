To the editor:
On Oct. 29, 2019, we said goodbye to someone very special to us, our beloved Emily Elizabeth, better known to the public as Police Officer Emily Haywood Krob (Badge 183). Emily compassionately served Brooklyn Park for 14 years. Her positive impact during those years in the community became apparent with the outpouring of love received during and after Emily’s cancer journey.
The loss of a loved one is difficult, but our family is grateful to those who have made the pain a little more bearable through their support. In addition to thanking the entire community, we want to take this opportunity to express our appreciation to the following:
LEMA and Backing the Blue Line
Due to their planning, preparation and support, our family was able to grieve and not have to worry about memorial details. These organizations did a wonderful job honoring Emily.
Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center
The Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center opened its space with welcoming arms so we could accommodate not only family and friends but also the community to celebrate Emily’s life. The staff went above and beyond to make sure the ceremony went smoothly with such a large attendance.
Crystal Police Department
The Crystal Police Department worked seamlessly with fellow Brooklyn Park officers with carefully thought out coordination and transportation. Their compassion and planning ensured a beautiful send-off for Emily.
Brooklyn Park Police Department and Brooklyn Park Fire Department
We have no doubt Emily truly felt loved and cared for by her fellow colleagues. You lifted her spirits with the yellow ribbon pins, competing in Unite + Fight, check-ins and personal visits. We could go on and on but want you to know that we cannot thank you enough for your continued support of Emily and our family.
Emily’s family
Phil, Lorelei, Nick, Samantha, Leigha, Owen, and Norah Haywood
Brooklyn Park
