To the Editor:

I am writing to you to acknowledge the dedication to provide critical information in this time of uncertainty. It has been refreshing to read informational articles from the Sun Post. These articles appear to give precise information without adding to the hysteria. During these times, news outlets should provide as much information as possible. As a student in the social work field, it is comforting to see that the Sun Post strives to provided resources for your readers to continue to gain their knowledge, as well as reminding people in our community how they can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing is not only for the individual but is also for all the people one may encounter along the way. It is possible to be a host to this virus without presenting symptoms. Ultimately, “who” is most at risk for this virus is crucial in helping protect people. During times like these, it is essential to think outside ourselves and focus on the more significant picture. COVID-19 has continued to challenge our communities; during this time, the true colors of an organization will present themselves. Thank you for standing firm and continuing to provide stable and accurate information.

Elizabeth Purdum

Golden Valley

