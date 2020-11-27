To the editor:

As the co-chair judge at Mississippi Gardens polling place, I wish to thank all of the people who turned out to exercise their right to vote on November 3. Although I’d been a co-chair in the past, I was more than a little nervous this year in particular. Would I stay healthy? Would someone try to stir up trouble politically or refuse to wear a mask?

To my knowledge, you did none of those things. You were respectful, patient and practiced social distancing without reminders. And, after waiting in line for who knows how long, when you cast your ballot, some of you actually thanked me for my service!

In my opinion, the day could not have gone better. After a 17-hour work day, I went home exhausted but smiling, reminding myself that most people are decent, kind, believe in democracy and want what is best for our country.

I am humbled and grateful to you all for another successful Election Day.

Debbie Lenzen

Brooklyn Park

