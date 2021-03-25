To the editor:
Having known Hollies Winston for the better part of the 10 years that I have been a Brooklyn Park resident, I can say without hesitation that Hollies is by far the best qualified candidate to be the next mayor of our city. He is a man of great integrity and vision, with extensive experience in both the business world and public sector, who expresses his deep commitment to our community not only through his words but through his years of active and successful participation in the success of Brooklyn Park at the city level.
Hollies’ heart and soul are with our community. He is one of the most intelligent, hard-working and values-driven people I have ever met, and his leadership skills stem from a knack for strategic thinking, and a willingness and desire to work with people from various backgrounds and beliefs. And most of all a great sense of humor.
The simple fact is that our city has been languishing far too long with no clear plan for success. That will change under the leadership of Hollies Winston. He is one of the many successful small-business owners in Brooklyn Park who knows first-hand the struggles that business owners and workers alike have faced during the past year.
Hollies earned his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University, earned his MBA from the University of Minnesota and – over the past decade – has earned the respect of working families and business owners from all over our city. Hollies, the founder and CEO of Guaranteed America, a company that advocates on behalf of businesses in both the private and public sectors, has not only built his business from the ground up but has dedicated his time to serving as a commissioner on the city’s Budget Advisory Committee. Hollies knows how to achieve success in both business and in government, and he has spent the past decade putting that knowledge to work for our city.
I encourage each and every one of my fellow Brooklyn Park residents to vote by April 12 in the Brooklyn Park Mayoral Primary, and vote for Hollies Winston.
Ross Bennett
Brooklyn Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.