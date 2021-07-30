To the editor:
As a result of the election in 2020, Jeff Lunde was elected as a Hennepin County Commissioner and subsequently resigned as Mayor. His departure resulted in the primary election in April. It is impressive that seven individuals were willing to campaign for the office. Two emerged as candidates for the August 10th Special Election.
In my opinion Lisa Jacobson is best qualified to serve as Brooklyn Park’s next mayor. As a 34-year resident she has regularly volunteered at civic activities and has supported community organizations. Additionally, she has served on the City Council for over four years and has rarely missed a meeting. She has a reputation as being responsive to residents’ concerns, the ability to achieve consensus and treating all people with respect.
I recently encountered Lisa while she was volunteering at a community event. I inquired as to what she believes the City does best and she immediately responded: the delivery of a variety of high-quality services in a cost-effective manner; the ongoing evaluation of these services and, the inclusion of residents in improving the community.
She believes challenges and opportunities for Brooklyn Park remain: overall public safety, continuing to attract new business development with the accompanying jobs, working to ensure quality housing options, and the prudent expenditure of tax dollars.
While the mayoral election is August 10th, voters are reminded that we have voting options. Early votes can now be cast at City Hall and absentee ballots are also available. Regardless of the method you select, the important thing is to vote.
Don Davis
Brooklyn Park
