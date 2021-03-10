To the editor:
I am writing to support Hollies Winston in the upcoming special election for Brooklyn Park mayor. Hollies’s platform, combined with his experience serving his community, make him an excellent choice for Mayor.
The highest item on Hollies’s platform is tackling the COVID-19 crisis. This disease has affected many in the community, and their families. While Brooklyn Park’s infection rate is substantially lower than it was a few months ago, the city could do better to drive it lower, as we’ve even seen certain weeks this year with modest upticks in infection rate. Hollies also puts a very high priority in making sure the economy in Brooklyn Park works for every resident, and solving the housing crisis.
Executing these priorities requires effective direction of Brooklyn Park services. In serving on the Brooklyn Park Budget Commission, Hollies helps prioritize city services, and assesses whether city leadership is properly managing and allocating city resources. As a member of the commission, he also helps review the city’s budget and long-range plans. This insight makes him well qualified to properly direct resources.
Many approaches to the platform require partnership with county and state officials, and Hollies’s advocacy experience for Minnesotans to government officials makes him the best fit. As a member of the Minnesota Asset Buildings Coalitions Strategy Board, Hollies advocates to, among others, elected officials for resources for small businesses and minority owned businesses. By serving on the Council for Minnesotans for African Heritage, Hollies helps advise state elected officials, and serves as liaison to federal and local officials, on issues that relate to people of African heritage. This experience has made Hollies the best choice to advocate for the residents of Brooklyn Park.
This platform also requires strong community engagement, and this is what I’ve seen Hollies do, both on his 2018 campaign for mayor, and after, seeking to help close the WiFi gap for children in Brooklyn Park in distance learning.
I’ll be casting my ballot for Hollies Winston and I hope you will too. Primary voting ends April 13.
Mike Vogel
Brooklyn Park
