To the editor:
Anthony M. Starks is a husband, father and a man of faith. He has coached football and he is an inspirational leader on and off the field.
I have known Anthony Starks for over eight years. He is a good friend and in the years I’ve known him he has shown me that he is a man of great character and integrity. He believes in doing the right thing always. Anthony Starks has an uncanny willingness to learn. He is a visionary who I know is willing to work effectively within the Osseo school districts for the needs of the students and the community.
Anthony Starks sets priorities and achieves his goals. He is a good judge of character and uses all relevant information available when making a decision. Anthony Starks also understands the importance of team building. He is also a good listener and will take good advice from the team he builds.
Because of Anthony’s desire and love for the Osseo school district, I do believe that Anthony Starks will be a great asset to the Osseo school board and the community it serves.
This is why I am putting my endorsement behind Anthony Starks for Osseo school board member.
Gregory Watkins Sr.
Coon Rapids
Editor’s note: Gregory Watkins Sr. is the Pastor at Brooklyn Park-based The Harvest is Ripe Christian Center.
