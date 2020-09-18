To the editor:

Anthony M. Starks is a husband, father and a man of faith. He has coached football and he is an inspirational leader on and off the field.

I have known Anthony Starks for over eight years. He is a good friend and in the years I’ve known him he has shown me that he is a man of great character and integrity. He believes in doing the right thing always. Anthony Starks has an uncanny willingness to learn. He is a visionary who I know is willing to work effectively within the Osseo school districts for the needs of the students and the community.

Anthony Starks sets priorities and achieves his goals. He is a good judge of character and uses all relevant information available when making a decision. Anthony Starks also understands the importance of team building. He is also a good listener and will take good advice from the team he builds.

Because of Anthony’s desire and love for the Osseo school district, I do believe that Anthony Starks will be a great asset to the Osseo school board and the community it serves.

This is why I am putting my endorsement behind Anthony Starks for Osseo school board member.

Gregory Watkins Sr.

Coon Rapids

Editor’s note: Gregory Watkins Sr. is the Pastor at Brooklyn Park-based The Harvest is Ripe Christian Center.

