To the editor:
I am writing to support Wynfred Russell for Mayor of Brooklyn Park.
My family and I have known Russell for more than 20 years. I can attest to his commitment and contribution to this city that he has loved for over two decades!
Brooklyn Park is a wonderfully diverse place in many aspects, and Russell has represented part of that diversity in background and views. He is a father, an African immigrant, a proud American citizen, and a graduate of the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities. Many of his personal goals and life milestones have been achieved right here in Brooklyn Park:
• First residence here was at Huntington Place apartments
• Became a first-time homeowner here
• Brick-and-mortar business owner
• Founded ACER, a community-based non-profit organization headquartered here
• First Black city council member
From his excellent character to his vast experience, including being a current City Councilmember respected and supported by current and former city leaders, I am very confident that he is prepared to be the next mayor of our great city.
He has consistently demonstrated how to listen and understand people and their needs, no matter their political views. Russell has a long track record of service in the community; he is reasoned and makes common-sense decisions. Because there can be many conflicting wants, that is not always easy. He works hard to be fair and to make things better! He will continue to work hard to improve people’s daily lives and lead Brooklyn Park into a brighter future.
Russell’s City Council experience has prepared him to be the best mayor for all Brooklyn Park residents, which is why I support him as our next mayor.
Yeamah Brewer
Brooklyn Park
